Mayor Adams Issues Hardline Stance, Agrees To Work With Trump To Deport Migrant Criminals In NYC: ‘Cancel Me’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives for a press conference at City Hall, in front of a painting of Alexander Hamilton, on June 11, 2024 in New York City. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:37 AM – Wednesday, December 4, 2024

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently reiterated his intentions of working with President-elect Donald Trump to root out and deport migrant criminals.

In the last year, the Democrat mayor has had a subtle falling out with the Democrat party after bashing President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ ongoing border crisis, stating that it would eventually “destroy New York City” if things didn’t change.

“I made it clear that I’m not going to be warring with this administration. I’m going to be working with this administration,” Adams stated on Tuesday.

Adams suggested that he is eager to meet with Trump’s appointed border czar, Tom Homan, in order to discuss deportation plans for illegal NYC residents.

“We cannot ignore the fact that the American people have communicated to us loudly and clearly that we have a broken system and they want it fixed,” Adams continued.

Adams also highlighted examples of migrant criminals, like 19-year-old Venezuelan illegal immigrant Bernardo Castro Mata, who reportedly shot two NYPD officers, to further aid his point.

“You got a guy, he’s on camera shooting at a police officer. I don’t want that guy in my city, plain and simple. You got a guy that rapes one young lady, gets out, and go rape another person. I don’t want them in the city,” Adams asserted. “Those who are here committing crimes, robberies shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country.”

Adams’ comments come while other Democrat mayors, like Mike Johnston of Denver and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, have stubbornly vowed to defy Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

“Cancel me! Because I’m going to protect the people of this city and if you come into this country, in this city, and think you’re going to harm innocent New Yorkers and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be in a city under,” Adams stated, drawing a line in the sand against lefties.

Additionally, Adams discussed the steep cost of the migrant crisis on NYC taxpayers, explaining that the $6.4 billion spent on migrants could have been spent on beneficial social programs for taxpaying New Yorkers, including efforts to hire more guidance counselors, police officers, or social workers for schools.

“I strongly believe, my history is sitting down with those across the aisle with different ways of thinking and sit down and share my ideas,” Adams added. “I believe I have some ideas that could deal with this issue, and we can reach what the American people have been saying to us: secure our borders, address the people who are committing violent acts in our country and make sure that … our citizens are going to be safe.”

This past weekend during a podcast appearance, Mayor Adams also defended 26-year-old former Marine Daniel Penny, who was arrested after trying to protect onlookers from the threats of a “homeless, drug addict, Michael Jackson impersonator,” Jordan Neely, in a New York City subway. A jury is currently deliberating Penny’s trial for “using a deadly chokehold” on Neely. Neely was a career criminal who had been arrested and released a number of times for an array of different crimes. In 2021, Neely was arrested after he punched a 67-year-old woman in the face as she exited the Bowery station in the East Village in Lower Manhattan.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Adams appeared on the “Rob Astorino Show” and stood up for Penny. The two talked briefly about the trial, which has captivated the city ever since the former Marine was charged with Neely’s death on the F train in Manhattan in May 2023.

“Those passengers were afraid. I’ve been on the subway system. I know what it is as a police officer to wrestle or fight with someone,” Adams told the host. “It is imperative that we look at the totality of this problem… We’re on the subway where we’re hearing someone [Neely] talking about hurting people, killing people… You have someone [Penny] on that subway who was responding, doing what we should have done as a city in a state of having a mental health facility,” the mayor concluded.

