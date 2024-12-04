Newsom Criticizes Biden Following Hunter Pardon: ‘I Took The President At His Word’ 

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) speaks to reporters in the spin room following the CNN Presidential Debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:11 AM – Tuesday, December 3, 2024

California Governor Gavin Newsom has stated that he is “disappointed” that President Joe Biden lied to the public in saying numerous times that he would not be pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

Newsom (D-Calif.) spoke with Politico, where he explained that even though he understood the instinct to protect his own son, he had taken the president’s word.

“With everything the president and his family have been through, I completely understand the instinct to protect Hunter,” Newsom said.

“But I took the president at his word,” Newsom said of the president’s repeated promises not to interfere in his son’s cases. “So by definition, I’m disappointed and can’t support the decision.”

Biden repeatedly vowed to not pardon his son. However, on Sunday, he went back on his word and pardoned his son after he pleaded guilty to federal tax crimes and was convicted of federal gun charges earlier this year.

The 46th president claimed that he had taken the action to pardon his son because he believes that Hunter was “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted” by his own Department of Justice.

Special Counsel David Weiss pushed back against President Biden’s claims that Hunter Biden was unfairly targeted and urged the judge presiding over Hunter’s legal case not to dismiss the indictment despite the presidential pardon.

