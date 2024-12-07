Tyler Perry Studios President Steve Mensch Dies At 62 In Plane Crash 

Steve Mensch speaks onstage during the Atlanta Film Festival’s 2019 IMAGE Film Awards Gala at Fox Theater on April 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:28 PM – Saturday, December 7, 2024

President and general manager of studio operations at Tyler Perry Studios, Steve Mensch, has died in a plane crash at 62-years-old.

Mensch died in a plane crash in Florida on Friday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single-engine, fixed-wing airplane crash on West White Dogwood Drive near the intersection with US-98 in Homosassa, Florida.

Mensch was the pilot of a single-seat plane that crashed in Florida, a source close to the studios confirmed to Fox News.

He was pronounced dead on the scene and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

“We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch,” Tyler Perry Studios said in a statement. “Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers.”

Mensch had been the president of Tyler Perry Studios since 2016.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he oversaw day-to-day operations at the 300-acre studio lot in Atlanta, Georgia, which is widely regarded as the first major motion picture studio on the east coast.

Mensch is survived by his wife and three children.

