Dallas Police Department Employee Fired Following Allegations Of Lying About College Degree 

2:38 PM – Saturday, December 7, 2024

A Dallas Police Department employee has been fired following accusations that she lied about her college degree so she could receive a promotion.

According to a report by Fox 4, Gina Fowler-Strickland, a police report representative, was fired on Thursday after a disciplinary hearing with the police chief.

The police department then stated that Strickland was fired for “engaging in adverse conduct when she was arrested for the offense of fraudulent, substandard or fictitious degree.”

Court records reportedly stated that in June of 2023, Strickland had been charged with fraud/fictitious degree over allegations she was lying about a postsecondary degree to receive a promotion a year before.

She failed to appear at a court hearing, so a warrant for her arrest was issued in September. However, the warrant was later recalled, for unknown reasons.

The court records stated that in November, the district attorney’s office eventually dismissed the charge after Strickland completed a pre-trial intervention program.

In Texas, lying about a postsecondary degree in order to get a job or a promotion is a class B misdemeanor and can result in up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

