Trump Meets Macron, Zelenskyy Ahead Of Notre Dame Reopening In Paris

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (C) thumbs up flanked by US president-elect Donald Trump (RO and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd L) after a meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on December 7, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:01 PM – Saturday, December 7, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump traveled to France on Saturday for the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral, marking his first international trip since winning the election.

Advertisement

Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris. The leaders reportedly engaged in discussions that highlighted the bilateral relationship between the United States and France.

“It’s a great honor for French people to welcome you five years later,” Macron said of Trump. “And you were, at that time, president for the first time. And I remember the solidarity and your immediate action. So welcome back again. We are very happy to have you here.”

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the talks, further expanding the scope of international diplomacy during Trump’s trip. This meeting reflects ongoing efforts to address key global issues and maintain international alliances.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump said the world leaders would be talking about how “the world is going a little crazy right now.”

“We have a great relationship. As everyone knows, we accomplished a lot together,” Trump said of Macron. “And the people of France are spectacular.”

Following the ceremony, Trump is expected to meet with Prince William, who is attending in place of his father, King Charles III.

President Biden is not expected to attend the event, however, First Lady Jill Biden did.

William was supposed to meet with the First Lady at the U.K. residence in Paris, but the meeting was canceled due to the weather, so the two are set to meet at the ceremony instead.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!