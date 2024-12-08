NYPD Releases New Photos Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s Alleged Killer 

(Photo via; New York Police Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:57 AM – Sunday, December 8, 2024

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released new photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer.

On Saturday, the NYPD released the photographs where the alleged killer is seen looking directly into a camera as he apparently peers through a divider window wearing a mask in a taxi.

In another photo released from a screengrab of a video from a car, the suspect is seen wearing a hoodie and black down jacket as he walks on the street.

According to police, the alleged murderer took a taxi out of Central Park after committing the killing but could not say if the image was from that exact ride.

Authorities have confirmed to the New York Post that the pictures were taken after the suspect allegedly killed thompson.

When Thompson, 50, was walking from his midtown hotel towards the company’s annual investor conference at a Hilton Hotel across the street, he was ambushed in the early hours of the morning and killed. New York City police said that the evidence clearly suggests that the attack was planned.

Following the shooting, the suspect abandoned a burner phone in an alley, according to police sources who spoke to FOX. Police are now investigating fingerprints left on a water bottle, a burner phone, and data that was on the phone.

According to two law enforcement sources who reached out to the press on Thursday, the masked shooter who followed and killed the chairman of one of the biggest health insurers in the United States, had the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose” written on his ammunition, mirroring a phrase used by industry critics.

One of the officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity since he was not permitted to publicly disclose specifics of the probe, said that the phrases were scribbled in permanent marker.

The expression “delay, deny, depose” is frequently used by attorneys and critics of the insurance industry to describe strategies aimed at avoiding payment on claims. It describes how insurance companies postpone payments, reject claims, and then defend their positions. Physicians and patients have increasingly criticized health insurers such as UnitedHealthcare for rejecting claims or making it more difficult to acquire care, which is life-saving in many cases.

Law enforcement officials verified to the press on Thursday night that the masked shooter wanted for stalking and fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, reportedly took a bus from Atlanta, Georgia, to New York in order to commit the murder.

The authorities believe that the suspect is now back in Atlanta.

