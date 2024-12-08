Georgia: 5 Dead, Including 2 Young Children, In Murder-Suicide 

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:10 AM – Sunday, December 8, 2024

Five people, including a one-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in DeKalb County, Georgia.

According to reports, DeKalb Police found a 43-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, a 5-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds inside an Atlanta-area apartment on Saturday night.

Police were called to the Vineyards at Flat Shoals apartment complex shortly before 7:30 p.m. to conduct a welfare check, according to 11 Alive.

Reports stated that when authorities arrived, all five people were found dead inside the apartment, each with gunshot wounds.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a domestic-related murder-suicide and have not provided any additional information.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the victims knew each other.

None of the victims have been publicly identified. It is not clear at this moment which of the adults was the perpetrator.

