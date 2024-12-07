Mayor Adams Says ‘The Net Is Tightening’ On UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s Suspected Killer

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:32 AM – Saturday, December 7, 2024

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has stated that authorities are getting close to catching the masked gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

On Saturday, Adams (D-N.Y.) stated that the “net is tightening” in Thompson’s suspected Killer.

“The net is tightening,” the mayor told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem.

Adams spoke as the manhunt for Thompson’s killer entered its fourth day.

“We don’t want to release that now,” the mayor said when asked if police have the killer’s name. “If you do, you are basically giving a tip to the person we are seeking and we do not want to give him an upper hand at all. Let him continue to believe he can hide behind the mask. We revealed his face. We’re going to reveal who he is and we’re going to bring him to justice.”

He also stated that he commends the “tri-state law enforcement partnership” for the ongoing investigation.

“And the manner in which they were able to follow his footsteps to recover evidence – some of it is known, some of it is unknown – but the net is tightening and we’re going to bring this person to justice,“ Adams said.

When Thompson, 50, was walking from his midtown hotel towards the company’s annual investor conference at a Hilton Hotel across the street—blocks from popular tourist destinations like Radio City Music Hall, the Museum of Modern Art, and Rockefeller Center, where the famous Christmas tree was lit on Wednesday night—he was ambushed in the early hours of the morning and killed. New York City police said that the evidence clearly suggests that the attack was planned.

Following the shooting, the suspect abandoned a burner phone in an alley, according to police sources who spoke to FOX. Police are now investigating fingerprints left on a water bottle, a burner phone, and data that was on the phone.

According to two law enforcement sources who reached out to the press on Thursday, the masked shooter who followed and killed the chairman of one of the biggest health insurers in the United States, had the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose” written on his ammunition, mirroring a phrase used by industry critics.

One of the officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity since he was not permitted to publicly disclose specifics of the probe, said that the phrases were scribbled in permanent marker.

The expression “delay, deny, depose” is frequently used by attorneys and critics of the insurance industry to describe strategies aimed at avoiding payment on claims. It describes how insurance companies postpone payments, reject claims, and then defend their positions. Physicians and patients have increasingly criticized health insurers such as UnitedHealthcare for rejecting claims or making it more difficult to acquire care, which is life-saving in many cases.

Law enforcement officials verified to the press on Thursday night that the masked shooter wanted for stalking and fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, reportedly took a bus from Atlanta, Georgia, to New York in order to commit the murder.

The authorities believe that the suspect is now back in Atlanta.

