Two Brothers And Roommate Of Laken Riley’s Killer, Jose Ibarra, To Be Deported

This undated image provided by Augusta University shows Laken Hope Riley, a nursing student whose body was found Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, on the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Ga., after not returning from a run. (Augusta University via AP, File) / (R) Jose Ibarra. (Photo via: Clarke County Sheriff’s Office)

3:26 PM – Thursday, March 20, 2025

According to federal authorities, two brothers of the Venezuelan illegal alien who attacked and murdered 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, will be deported along with their former roommate — after entering a guilty plea to being in possession of fraudulent green cards.

In a case that turned into a hot spot over illegal immigration, Jose Ibarra, 27, was found guilty in November of murder and other charges related to Riley’s death. He was given a life sentence without the prospect of release.

According to the Justice Department, his brother, Diego Ibarra, 29, was arrested after providing a fake green card to a police officer investigating the February 2024 murder.

A news statement from the department explained that agents also discovered fake Social Security cards for Jose Ibarra’s brother, Argenis Ibarra, 25, and roommate Rosbeli Flores-Bello, 29, in the apartment they lived at with Diego and Jose.

Additionally, the brothers admitted to police that they had fraudulent green cards in their possession.

Diego Ibarra pleaded guilty in July to two charges of possessing a fraudulent document and was sentenced on Wednesday to four years in federal prison. After serving his term, the department said that he will be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation.

In December, Argenis and Flores-Bello pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a fraudulent document, and on Wednesday, they were each sentenced.

The news release stated that they would be handed over to ICE for deportation immediately. However, those deportation measures were not explained in detail in the announcement.

Diego Ibarra’s numerous “gang-affiliated” tattoos and social media posts showing him holding up gang signs while dressed in certain attire have led federal officials to conclude that he is connected to the Venezuelan group Tren de Aragua (TdA), which has been responsible for a slew of robberies, kidnappings, drug smuggling, sex trafficking, and allegedly shooting two New York Police officers — according to InSight Crime.

“[After illegally entering the U.S.] Tren de Aragua began to systematically exploit Venezuelan migrants, charging them money and clandestinely taking them to Colombia,” InSight Crime reported. “They began taking control of various nodes of the human trafficking market with the objective of sexual exploitation.”

However, a number of American citizens have also suffered at the hands of TdA members as well, such as Laken Riley.

“Violent criminal organizations and transnational gangs like Tren de Aragua are a plague upon our communities that rely on fear and violence to reign terror on hardworking and law-abiding residents,” stated HSI Dallas acting Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard. “By coming together as a law enforcement community to successfully locate and arrest these fugitives across state lines, we have sent a resounding message that we are united in our efforts to dismantle these violent criminal networks and put an end to the lawlessness that they spread.”

Tren de Aragua previously issued a “green light” to its fellow gang members to attack and fire upon U.S. law enforcement officers.

Following the death of Laken Riley, Republicans created the Laken Riley Act, a bill that “requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain certain non-U.S. nationals (aliens under federal law) who have been arrested for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting. The bill also authorizes states to sue the federal government for decisions or alleged failures related to immigration enforcement,” according to the 118th Congress.

