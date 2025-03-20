N.C. Gov. Stein Signs $524M Hurricane Relief Package Into Law

Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General, speaks in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Rayana Unutoa

5:30 PM – Thursday, March 20, 2025

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has signed a massive hurricane relief bill.

Advertisement

During a signing ceremony on Wednesday, Stein approved $524 million in disaster relief following historic flooding in the state last year.

The governor said the funding is a promising step forward in the long road to recovery. He went on to thank the general assembly for working to pass the critical aid package.

The funds will go towards debris removal, home and private road repairs, and agriculture and infrastructure aid for business.

“This funding is a promising step forward in the long road to recovery for western North Carolina. I want to thank the General Assembly for working together to pass this critical aid package to help our neighbors rebuilding after Helene,” Governor Stein said. “But we are nowhere near done — I will keep pushing to ensure western North Carolina is not forgotten.”

Hurricane Helene reportedly caused billions in damage to the state and killed dozens of residents.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!