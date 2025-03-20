Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Bomber Airfield, Russia Retaliates With Drone Attacks On Odesa

(L) Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to TV host and Director General of Rossiya Segodnya (RIA Novosti) news agency. (Photo by GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:32 PM – Thursday, March 20, 2025

About 700 kilometers (435 miles) from the war’s front lines, Ukraine utilized drones to strike a Russian strategic bomber airfield on Thursday, setting off a massive explosion and large fire, according to Russian and Ukrainian officials.

Advertisement

However, in Ukraine, three people were also injured in a retaliatory “massive drone strike” by Russian forces on Thursday on the Black Sea port of Odesa — which damaged a shopping mall and a high-rise residential complex, according to the regional governor.

Oleh Kiper, the governor of Odesa Oblast, claimed that three sections of the Ukrainian city were without electricity and that strikes had ignited fires in three different areas.

According to political analysts, it now seems as though the anticipated U.S.-backed ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia will not be reached or followed through, and if it is, peace will not be transpiring as quickly as President Donald Trump and other world leaders had hoped.

In Russia, Reuters-verified footage showed a massive explosion erupting from the airfield—destroying neighboring houses. Additional footage revealed a massive fire and smoke plume rising into the early sky as well.

According to Russia’s defense ministry, despite the hit, 132 Ukrainian drones were still shot down by air defenses over Russian territory. The Soviet-era Engels base is home to Russia’s Tupolev Tu-160 nuclear-capable heavy strategic bombers, also referred to as “White Swans,” informally.

Saratov’s governor, Roman Busargin, reported that inhabitants in the area had been evacuated after a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Engels set an airstrip on fire. Although the Engels facility is the primary airstrip in the region, he made no mention of it, Reuters reported.

Nevertheless, according to Ukraine’s defense ministry, its forces had in fact hit the airfield, prompting ammunition to detonate. Kyiv also claimed that Russia had previously attacked them while using the Engels facility.

Russian authorities claimed that the attack injured at least ten people, and some surprised locals also described finding pieces of Ukrainian drones on their lawn. Ukraine reportedly used Liutyi and PD-2 drones in the attack.

Maxim Leonov, the head of the Engels district, announced that a local state of emergency had been declared — but he provided few specifics.

The Engels air base has been the target of ongoing assaults by Ukraine since December 2022, just as Odessa has been a usual Ukrainian target for Russia.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!