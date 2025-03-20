Canadian Furniture Maker Closes B.C. Plant, Moves Operations To North Carolina Amid Trump Tariffs

(L) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on March 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) / (R-top) Unifor logo. / (R-Bottom) Prepac logo.

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:12 PM – Thursday, March 20, 2025

Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, announced that Canadian furniture maker Prepac is closing down its manufacturing plant in Delta, British Columbia (B.C.), moving all production to its other manufacturing plant in North Carolina — which first opened in 2021.

“Prepac is a successful North American designer, manufacturer and drop shipper of functional and stylish RTA (Ready-To-Assemble) home furniture. We maintain a ‘Just in Time’ inventory which ensures that stock is always available to ship within 2 business days! Our RTA product categories include Bedroom Furniture, Home Office Furniture, Living Room Furniture, Media Storage, Audio Video Furniture, Entryway Furniture, and Utility Storage,” the company’s website states.

Due to the closure, over 170 Canadians will lose their jobs at the British Columbia plant, as Unifor representatives suggested that those positions would be moved to the North Carolina plant.

“Our union has been warning about lost investment and production since Trump began his economic war on Canada and Canadian workers,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement. “In this case, Prepac and its equity owners are using the tariffs as an excuse to redirect all their production to the U.S. It’s pure greed.”

The CEO of Prepac, Nick Bozikis, said that the move to the Tarheel State puts the company’s production closer to its top consumer base — United States residents.

This comes after 47th president Donald Trump announced 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum arriving in the United States market from Canada. Trump also noted that more tariffs would come if Canada does not drop its extremely high tariffs on U.S. dairy and agricultural products.

“Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “… If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada,” Trump wrote.

Prepac, founded in Vancouver in 1979, opened the nearby Delta factory in 2005. In 2019, however, the company was acquired by Toronto private equity firm TorQuest Partners.

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector, representing over 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy.

