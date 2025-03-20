Political Attacks On Musk And Tesla Escalate Amid Rising Violence And Doxing

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:52 PM – Thursday, March 20, 2025
The political attacks on Elon Musk and Tesla are intensifying. Tesla dealerships nationwide have been vandalized, gunshots fired, and owners harassed. Now, a website is doxing Tesla drivers, encouraging attacks on their homes unless they sell their cars. The DOJ has labeled this domestic terrorism, but the left is downplaying it, comparing it to Kid Rock shooting Bud Light cans. Meanwhile, they trash Musk and his American-made cars while supporting products from China, our biggest adversary. Musk, who revolutionized the EV industry and helped rescue astronauts, is now working to prevent the U.S. from going bankrupt. The left loved him until he started helping a president they hate. Now, innocent Tesla owners are under attack. Officials believe this isn’t grassroots but a coordinated effort, with Senator Chuck Schumer admitting to sending activists to target Republicans. The FBI is involved, and Attorney General Pam Bondi is vowing justice. Enough is enough. Diana London, co-founder of Ford and London Global Strategies, joins Alicia Summers to discuss.