Trump’s Scheduled Inauguration Weekend Events Announced

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is reportedly set to begin with a firework display outside Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C., which is located in Virginia.

Following days worth of grand scale events, the 2025 presidential inauguration will also reportedly conclude with three inaugural balls.

On Monday, the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee released the official events schedule for the upcoming weekend.

The celebration will kick off on Saturday, providing spectators with a fantastical firework show at Trump’s Virginia golf course. Later that evening, Trump’s picks for his administration’s Cabinet positions will attend a reception and dinner with Vice President-elect JD Vance.

The inauguration events will continue through Sunday.

Sunday’s wreath-laying ceremony will transpire at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Trump will then deliver remarks at a rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and he will conclude the evening by hosting a fancy candlelight dinner with campaign donors.

Monday, January 20th, Inauguration Day, will feature a wide range of events, beginning with a church service at St. John’s church in Lafayette Square and tea at the White House. Trump will be sworn in at noon in the U.S. Capitol. Following his swear-in, Trump will deliver an inaugural address.

The president-elect will also journey to the President’s Room at the Capitol in order to sign his first presidential orders into law. After that, there will be a luncheon that is hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Following the luncheon, a presidential review of the troops and the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue will be held. An Oval Office signing ceremony will occur at the White House as well.

Inauguration Day will end with three inaugural balls, all attended by Trump: The Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball, and the Starlight Ball.

After a National Prayer Service is held, the series of events will come to a close.

“The 2025 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s historic return to the White House and the American people’s decisive vote to Make America Great Again,” inauguration co-chairs Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler said in a statement.

