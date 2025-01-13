DeSantis Calls Special Session To Plan Enforcement Of Trump’s Anti-Illegal Immigration Crackdown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stands to the side of the stage on November 1, 2024 in at Spartan Northwood Warehouse in Northwood, Ohio. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:25 PM – Monday, January 13, 2025

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called for a special legislative session to strategize how the state will implement President-elect Trump’s anti-illegal immigration agenda within the first 100 days of his term, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law after the previous administration treated illegal immigration as an exception to enforcement.

“I’m going to call the Legislature into special session starting the week of Jan. 27,” DeSantis said at a press conference on Monday. “We have the next president taking office Jan. 20; we anticipate executive orders to be issued immediately after the swearing-in and the inaugural address.” “We’re going to have some time to process and make sure we’re doing what we need to do, but then we need to act, and we need to act quickly,” the governor added.

DeSantis also noted that if any officials are purposely “neglecting their duties,” he has the power to remove them from their position.

“State and local officials in Florida must help the Trump administration enforce our nation’s immigration laws,” the governor said. “In order to do that effectively, we are going to need legislation to impose additional duties on local officials and provide funding for those local officials. There also needs to be measures to hold people accountable for violating our anti-sanctuary policies and that Florida needs to make sure that we don’t have any lingering incentives for people to come into our state illegally.”

The governor added that in order for state and local officials, including sheriffs, to conduct enforcement activities, he expects to obtain financing for them.



DeSantis’ scheduled special session may also provide a sneak peek into the governor and president’s working relationship during the next two years.

During his first day in office, Trump is anticipated to sign a number of executive orders. Last month, Stephen Miller, the president-elect’s deputy chief of staff, maintained that a single executive order would essentially “seal the border.”

