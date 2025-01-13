D.C. Officials Announce Security Measures For Trump Inauguration

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:51 PM – Monday, January 13, 2025

Washington, D.C., officials held a security briefing ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, planning protocols that will guarantee the incoming leader’s safety.

On Monday, officials discussed security plans, road closures, and local impacts taking place in the days ahead of Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

“Every four years, the District is proud to support the peaceful transition of power,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser in a news release. “We take pride in this responsibility, and we’re grateful to our federal partners, local agencies, and community members who work together to ensure a safe and secure event.”

They also stated that they have already begun putting certain security measures in place. Local residents and visitors will notice a heightened police presence, fencing, and barriers.

“The security of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration is truly a team effort, and we have been working closely with our law enforcement and public safety partners on a comprehensive security plan,” said Matt McCool, the Special Agent in Charge of the Secret Service’s Washington Field Office. “Our ultimate goal is to ensure the safety and security of our protectees, dignitaries, event attendees and the public during the Inauguration.”

Bowser explained that the majority of roads in the area of the Potomac River to the west, K Street NW to the north, Second Street NE/SE to the east, and I-395/I-695 to the south will be closed or restricted to local traffic only.

“There are no law enforcement agencies more unified than those entrusted with securing the Presidential Inauguration,” said Chief of Police Pamela Smith. “Our entire department will be activated for the Presidential Inauguration. In addition, we’ll be reinforced by thousands of officers from across the United States who were generous enough to raise their hand and commit their time to assist the Metropolitan Police Department.”

Law enforcement officials also noted that widespread security for the event requires planning ahead of time.

“Leading up to and during the Presidential Inauguration, FBI special agents, intelligence analysts, and other personnel will be working to assess and share intelligence related to the event with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of all attendees and participants,” said FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said that the preparation for the upcoming inauguration has been a “team effort.”

“Just this past week, agencies across the city secured two National Special Security Events. The cooperation among the Washington area law enforcement agencies is second to none,” said Manger.

Officials have also encouraged those traveling through the city in the next coming days to transport by Metro.

