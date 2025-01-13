DHS and FBI Issue Warning Of Potential ‘Copycat’ Threats Following Deadly ISIS-Inspired New Orleans Attack

A man reacts as he prays at a memorial on Bourbon Street after it reopened to the public on January 2, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana, following an attack on January 1 which left 14 dead. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:54 PM – Monday, January 13, 2025

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are reportedly concerned about “possible copycat” vehicle-ramming attacks stemming from the New Orleans terror attack that occurred on New Year’s Day.

The New Year’s Day attack was carried out by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran from Texas.

The truck Jabbar utilized to carry out the attack was rented from an online site, ramming into individuals on Bourbon Street celebrating the new year, resulting in the death of 14 individuals along with 30 others suffering injuries.

Law enforcement officials revealed that Jabbar, who was killed in a shootout with police, was motivated to attack after becoming radicalized by ISIS, prompting Federal agencies to notice the vehicle ramming tactic as a potential method for future attacks.

It has also since been revealed that Jabbar had an ISIS flag on the back of his truck during the attack.

“The FBI and DHS are concerned about possible copycat or retaliatory attacks due to the persistent appeal of vehicle ramming as a tactic for aspiring violent extremist attackers. Previous attackers inspired by foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) who have conducted vehicle attacks in the United States and abroad have used rented, stolen, and personally owned vehicles, which are easy to acquire,” the joint statement read.

“Some have used additional weapons, such as firearms and knives, to attack individuals after the vehicle has stopped. Additionally, attackers may attempt to conceal and pre-position improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to supplement a vehicle attack. Targets have included pedestrians, law enforcement or military members, and crowded public venues, including festivals and commercial centers, which generally are accessible from roadways,” it continued.

Additionally, outgoing FBI Director Christopher Wray recently contextualized how quickly individuals can become radicalized, leading to terrorist attacks, which has proven to be difficult for the FBI to prevent.

“Jabbar was radicalized online…and was determined to murder as many people as he could in the name of ISIS…. It is in many ways the most challenging type of terrorist threat we face. You’re talking about guys like this who radicalize not in years but in weeks and whose method of attack is still very deadly but fairly crude,” Wray stated.

The recent announcement does not provide information regarding any specific copycat attacks, rather, requesting that the public “remain vigilant” and “report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

