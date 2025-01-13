Newsom Launches Fire Response Fact-Check Site, Urges Donations Through Democrat ActBlue

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 2, 2023. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:48 PM – Monday, January 13, 2025

As California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom continues to be scolded for his role in mismanaging the ongoing Los Angeles fires situation, he fanned the flames once more after soliciting donations for victims through ActBlue, a Democrat fundraising platform that takes 3.95% of all transactions.

The Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires continue to rage on, claiming over 37,000 acres of land and dozens of lives.

Naturally, Americans have also begun questioning how Newsom (D-Calif.) and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass could have allowed a disaster of this proportion to take place, especially with the initial warnings.

Newsom slashed over $100 million in funding for wildfire and forest resilience in June 2024, according to a Newsweek report, prompting outrage in regards to his mismanagement and lack of preventative measures.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has also held no reservations in trashing Newsom’s “incompetence.”

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Soon after, in response, Newsom created a website to tackle “misinformation” on California’s preventative measures and response efforts, while linking a website to donate through ActBlue, pushing users to donate money and give out their personal information to the Democrat fundraising website.

“A lot of misinformation out there. Just launched a new site to ensure the public has access to fact-based data around the Southern CA wildfires,” Newsom wrote in an X post.

Outraged users took to social media to respond to Newsom’s announcement.

“So at the bottom of your ‘fact’ site you want ppl to donate to a fund that is run by ACTBLUE! So not only have you been completely incompetent and a failure, you have lied continuously and now you want ppl to donate to a site that a portion goes to DEMOCRAT FUNDRAISING! Democratic policies is why SoCal is literally burning to the ground with no end in sight!” one user responded.

“He’s [fundraising] for his own political gain. Notice he isn’t posting from his governor account and the link for ‘fund raising’ is actually [an] ACT Blue account!! He’s a criminal!” another added.

Should users click the donation link, Newsom’s Campaign for Democracy political action committee, donors will also receive texts from the Democrat PAC.

Meanwhile, Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) reposted the link, writing: “To help support the communities around L.A. being devastated by wildfires, can you split a donation between the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles? 100% of your donation will go directly to these organizations.”

However, X Community Notes shot down her “donation” link post, revealing that “This is not a link to charity. It is a link to a Democrat fundraising platform. They take 3.95% of all transactions.”

Individuals looking to support firefighters and victims, without providing Democrat fundraising sites with processing fees and personal information, have been redirected to support the California Fire Foundation directly, or the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

