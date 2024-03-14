Trump’s 30-Day Delay Request In Hush Money Trial Granted

US President Donald Trump comes out of the Oval Office for his departure from the White House on September 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. – President Trump is traveling to Albuquerque, New Mexico to deliver remarks at a “Keep America Great Rally”. (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:48 PM -Thursday, March 14, 2024

Donald Trump’s 30-day delay request in his ongoing hush money case has been approved.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D-N.Y.) said in a court filing that he will not oppose Trump’s request to delay the hush money trial.

The filing said “although the People are prepared to proceed to trial on March 25, we do not oppose an adjournment in an abundance of caution and to ensure that defendant has sufficient time to review the new materials,” Bragg wrote.

Additionally, the district attorney said that the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday had produced close to 31,000 pages of “additional records” regarding Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors and “indicated that an additional production would follow by next week.”

“The timing of the USAO’s productions is a result solely of defendant’s delay despite the People’s diligence,” Bragg said.

Meanwhile, Trump faces 34 felony counts of allegedly falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

