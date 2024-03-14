Roku’s New Terms Lock Users Out Until Agreement; 15K+ Accounts Breached

A view of Roku at IGNITION: Future of Media at Time Warner Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:41 PM – Thursday, March 14, 2024

It has been alleged that a Roku Terms of Service (ToS) update locks users’ TVs until they consent to the new guidelines. To withdraw from the new “Dispute Resolution Terms,” one must send a letter to the streaming service by March 21st.

According to a report by Ars Technica, Roku users are threatening to stop using their TVs and streaming services after the company allegedly froze devices for users who disagree with its most recent updates to its terms of service (ToS).

“We’ve made an important update,” states a message from Roku. “We’ve updated our Dispute Resolution Terms. Select ‘Agree’ to agree to these updated Terms and to continue enjoying our products and services.”

“Press * to view these updated Terms,” the message continues.

It then displays a large “Agree” button with no way to disagree beneath the pop-up message. Additionally, users must click “Agree” in order to access their devices.

Roku’s community forum received pages of comments from furious customers, some of whom even questioned the situation’s legality.

“Anyone else ticked off at these worthless POS?” one customer commented. “Changing the rules after we’ve bought the TV and then lock us out. I’m certain someone would be more than happy to take up [a class action lawsuit].”

“ROKU wants us to forfeit our rights to continue using our product? That is extorsion isn’t it?” the commenter continued. “They have some ‘legal’ language in case the ‘agreement’ doesn’t hold up in court — which would only be there if THE[Y] KNOW it won’t.” “I can’t watch my TV because I don’t agree to the Dispute Resolution Terms. Please help,” another person said.

The name of each individual opting out and their contact information, the specific product models, software, or services used that are at issue, the email address that you used to set up your Roku account (if you have one), and, if applicable, a copy of your purchase receipt are what users must include in a letter to the company’s general counsel in California in order to opt out of Roku’s ToS update.

Furthermore, Roku’s rules of service stipulate that users may only opt out “within 30 days of you first becoming subject to” the company’s new rules, which went into effect on February 20th. Users are automatically opted in otherwise.

In a statement, a Roku representative said: “Like many businesses, Roku occasionally modifies its terms of service. When we do, we take action to ensure that our clients are aware of the modification.”

Roku also announced this week that over 15,000 accounts were hacked in credential stuffing attacks. “The stolen accounts were sold for as little as 50¢ each and then used to purchase streaming boxes, sound bars, and cameras.”

“A credential stuffing attack is when threat actors collect credentials exposed in data breaches and then attempt to use them to log in to other sites, in this case, Roku.com,” according to bleepingcomputer.com

