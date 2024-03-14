Schumer Calls For New Leadership In Israel, McConnell Responds

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) delivers remarks to the press after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on February 27, 2024 at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

1:23 PM –Thursday, March 14, 2024

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for new leadership in Israel.

During a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, Schumer (D-N.Y.) suggested that the only way to a two-state solution is removing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office.

He added that the prime minister has quote “lost his way,” arguing that he is putting his own political survival over the best interests of Israel and that he has shown no interest in pursuing peace.

The Democrat also urged the U.S. government to take action in making sure humanitarian aid is provided to Gaza.

“The United States has an obligation to do better,” Schumer said. “I believe the United States must provide you robust humanitarian aid to Gaza and pressure the Israelis to let more of it get through to the people who need it. Jewish people throughout the centuries have empathized with those who are suffering and who are oppressed because we have known so much of that ourselves.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) responded to Schumer’s remarks, calling it “highly inappropriate” and “wrong for an American leader to play a divisive role in Israeli politics.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ala.) also responded to Schumer’s remarks on Netanyahu.

On the Senate floor, following Schumer’s remarks, McConnell said that Israel deserves an ally who acts like one and that foreign observers should not call for the removal of a leader of another nation.

McConnell also called Schumer’s comments “hypocritical” and expressed his opinion that Israel’s citizens should be the only demographic to have a say in who runs their government.

“The people of Israel, at home and in captivity, deserve America’s support,” he said. “And Israel’s unity government and security cabinet deserve the deference befitting a sovereign democratic country.”

McConnell went on to blast Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic jihad for repeatedly rejecting peace deals from the Israeli government.

