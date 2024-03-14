Missouri AG: 15-Year-Old Who Injured Girl in Concrete Assault Should Face Adult Trial

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, left, speaks to reporters during a press conference on May 3, 2023. (Kacen Bayless/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:59 PM – Thursday, March 14, 2024

The 15-year-old girl who violently bashed the head of another teenager onto concrete should stand trial as an adult, according to Missouri’s attorney general.

The underage victim, whose head was repeatedly thrown into the ground over and over during a fight near a Missouri high school, is still in critical condition and is now fighting for her life.

“This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim,” said Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R-Mo.).

“The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide,” he continued.

Students at Hazelwood East High School were forced to leave early on Monday after it was announced by the police that they were looking into several threats about the widely shared video of the incident.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the fight started in the vicinity of Hazelwood High School. Social media users shared a video of the event that soon went viral online. It depicted a girl punching the teen many times and sending her flying to the ground before smashing her skull into the pavement. Just steps away, groups of other teenagers were also seen fighting or spectating, and it appeared that the victim, Kaylee Gain, began convulsing and having a seizure.

At the crossroads of Norgate Drive and Claudine Drive, police discovered Gain with a severe head injury. The crossroads are a five-minute walk from the school.

After being rushed to the hospital, the teenager remained in critical condition. Until she wakes up in the hospital, the family will not know the extent of the damage done and if Kaylee’s brain bleeding has devastated her for life.

“We are so grateful for the amazing medical staff who have been working tirelessly to give her the best possible chance at a full recovery,” the girl’s parents wrote in a statement. “We know she has a very long road ahead of her but we remain hopeful. We are so overwhelmed by all the support and love,” they added.

A day later, on Saturday, a 15-year-old girl, whose name is allegedly Maurnice DeClue, was taken into custody and charged with assault. DeClue was brought to the St. Louis County Family Court on Sunday afternoon, and she is still under arrest.

The incident is currently being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department.

“It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt,” the statement read. “Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. “The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need.”

In the statement, the public was also asked to “pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community” and show respect for the families involved in the incident.

Click Here For The Link To Kaylee’s GoFundMe Medical Fundraiser.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

