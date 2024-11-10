Trump Wins Arizona Sweeping All Swing States, Secures 312 Electoral Votes

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:25 AM – Sunday, November 10, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has officially won Arizona, securing 312 electoral votes and sweeping all seven swing states.

Advertisement

On Saturday evening, the race in Arizona was called, which gives Trump 11 more electoral votes and brings his total to 312 electoral votes. Vice President Kamala Harris is currently at only 227 electoral votes.

Trump’s Arizona pick-up ends the battle for swing states in the 2024 presidential election. The president-elect also picked up electoral votes in North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won the state of Arizona by less than one-half of 1%. Before that, Republicans had carried the state every year since 1996.

Arizona has a higher population of Hispanic voters compared to the national average. While they favored Biden by a 19-point margin in the last election, there were signs that some were shifting toward Trump as the election approached.

The state also voted for a new senator after Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) decided not to run for re-election this year. Representative Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), a former Marine who represents Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District, won the seat and defeated Kari Lake (R-Ariz.), a former TV news host.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!