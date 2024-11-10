6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Cuba Following Weeks Of Hurricanes, Blackouts

A car is pictured next to the debris of a house after the passage of hurricane Rafael in Batabano, Artemisa province, Cuba on November 7, 2024. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:02 PM – Sunday, November 10, 2024

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Cuba, following weeks of hurricanes and power outages that have left many residents struggling.

The United States Geological Survey reported the epicenter of the Sunday earthquake was about 25 miles south of Bartolomé Masó.

The tremor was felt throughout eastern Cuba, including in larger cities such as Santiago de Cuba. No immediate reports of damage or injuries emerged, but residents were left shaken.

Yolanda Tabío, 76, from Santiago, said people rushed outside and continued to gather in doorways, unsettled by at least two aftershocks.

“You had to see how everything was moving, the walls, everything,” she told The Associated Press.

On Wednesday, Category 3 Hurricane Rafael tore through western Cuba, bringing powerful winds that caused island-wide power outages, destroyed hundreds of homes, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people. Days later, a large part of the island remained without electricity.

