Nevada Senate Race Results

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) speaks to supporters at the Nevada Democratic Party’s election results watch party at Aria Resort & Casino early on November 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

11:50 AM – Sunday, November 10, 2024

Jacky Rosen has won Nevada’s Senate race.

Incumbent Democrat Senator Jacky Rosen faced off against Republican challenger Sam Brown in a tight race for Nevada’s Senate seat.

This was retired Army Captain Sam Brown’s second time running for the Senate and he was backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Brown served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2008, where he was wounded by an IED explosion. After the injury, Brown was awarded a Purple Heart and medically retired in 2011.

While on the campaign trail Brown, who is endorsed by Donald Trump, vowed to secure the border, make sure the economy is working for all, and implement American energy policies.

Rosen attacked Brown for his pro-life stance, painting him as a MAGA extremist who doesn’t support Medicare or social security, despite his campaign saying Brown is against cuts to either program.

The Democrat incumbent assumed office in 2019 and previously served as a Representative to Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District from 2017 to 2019.

According to Rosen’s website, “because of her track record, Jacky has been recognized as one of the most bipartisan, independent, and effective Senators in the country during her first term.”

The Silver State’s economy has remained one of the top issues among voters, as record high inflation has boosted everything from gas, to groceries, to housing.

Nevada also has the highest number of tipped workers, and both candidates support 45th President Donald Trump’s “No Tax on Tips” policy.

“As a veteran, I’ll never compromise America’s security,” Brown said. “I’ll finish Trump’s wall and stop the invasion of the border. As a small-business owner, I’ll lower prices and make Trump’s tax cuts permanent.”

At the time of this reporting, Rosen won with 47.8% of the vote compared to Brown’s 46.4%.

98% of the expected votes have been counted.

All results are based on information provided by Reuters.

Share this post!