Nancy Pelosi Slams Bernie Sanders Comments On Democrats ‘Abandoning’ Working Class After Harris Election Loss

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:45 AM – Sunday, November 10, 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has slammed Senator Bernie Sanders for his remarks alleging the Democrat Party “abandoned” the working class, resulting in their sweeping loss in the 2024 election.

On Saturday, Pelosi (D-Calif) spoke on The New York Times’ “The Interview,” where she tore into Sanders’ (I-Vt.) remarks.

“With all due respect, and I have a great deal of respect for him [Sanders], for what he stands for, but I don’t respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working class families. That’s where we are,” Pelosi said. “Under President Biden, you see the rescue package, money in the pockets of people, the shots in the arm, children in school safely, working people back to work. What did Trump do when he was president? One bill that gave a tax cut to the richest people in America.”

Pelosi’s remarks come after Sanders posted on X that Democrats’ loss should “come as no great surprise” after working class voters looked elsewhere for change.

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders said.

When asked why so many voters earning under $100K supported Trump, Pelosi attributed the loss to “cultural issues.”

“There are cultural issues involved in elections as well. Guns, God and gays – that’s the way they say it.”

President-elect Donald Trump won decisively, sweeping all seven swing states in his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris—a surprising outcome given that polls had long anticipated a close race.

