Trump Says Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo Will Not Be Invited To Be Part Of His New Cabinet

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally March 2, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. Sixteen states, including Virginia, will vote during Super Tuesday on March 5. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:02 PM – Sunday, November 10, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has announced he will not be inviting ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo to his new administration.

On Saturday, Trump took to Truth Social and said Haley (R-S.C.) and Pompeo would not be participating in his new cabinet.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” the president-elect posted on Truth Social early Saturday evening.

“I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country,” he continued. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Following Trump’s post, Haley took to X issuing a response and wishing Trump success for his upcoming term.

“I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations,” she wrote in a X post Saturday. “I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years.”

