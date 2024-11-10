Trump Obtains Highest Count Of Popular Vote Ever By Republican Candidate

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:02 PM – Sunday, November 10, 2024

Projections of the 2024 election show President-elect Donald Trump to have the highest count of the popular vote of any Republican presidential candidate.

As of Sunday morning, Donald Trump secured 74.56 million popular votes, surpassing his previous record of 74.22 million from the 2020 election, according to Reuters.

Currently, this total places him ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ 70.8 million votes.

However, a significant number of votes remain uncounted, particularly in California, where only about 75% of votes have been tabulated.

Several other states, including Alaska, Arizona, Maryland, Oregon, and Utah, still have outstanding votes to be counted. Approximately 5 million votes are estimated to be uncounted.

Republicans have not won the popular vote in a presidential election since 2004, when President George W. Bush garnered 62 million votes. In comparison, Ronald Reagan won 54 million votes in his landslide victory in 1984—a time when the U.S. population was about 100 million people smaller than it is now.

President Joe Biden holds the record for the most popular votes in U.S. history, having reportedly received 81.3 million votes in the 2020 election.

Trump secured all seven battleground states and won the Electoral College with a margin of 312 to 226—the largest since 2012, when then-President Barack Obama won 332 to 206.

Trump’s 2016 win was 304 to 227, while Biden took the Electoral College in 2020 with 306 to 232.

Republicans have also regained control of the Senate and are close to maintaining their hold on the House of Representatives.

The president-elect is the second president in US history to win a second nonconsecutive term after Grover Cleveland.

