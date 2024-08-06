Trump Will Be Interviewed By Elon Musk Next Week

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
5:32 PM – Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will be interviewed by X (Twitter) owner and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. 

On Tuesday, Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying that he has agreed to take part in an interview with Musk as soon as next week, most likely Monday, August 12th, according to USA Today.

“ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow,” Trump wrote in a short post.

Regarding the interview, Musk has not yet announced it on his platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

As his presidency came to an end, Trump was prohibited from using Twitter in January 2021. After Musk’s takeover the following year, Trump’s X account was once again activated on the platform.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk posted on X on July 13th.

