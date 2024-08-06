Democratic U.S. Presidential Candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris (R), introduces Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L) during a campaign rally at Temple University on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:45 PM – Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Kamala Harris and her new vice president running mate, Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.), took the stage on Tuesday evening, kicking off their campaign in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

However, a new NPR/PBS News/Marist National poll released on Tuesday revealed that nearly 70% of Americans are unfamiliar with Harris’s new running partner.

The same poll also revealed that the presumed favorites to win the VP slot, Josh Shapiro (D-PA.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), were more well-known to U.S. citizens.

Walz has recently been referred to as a dark horse candidate, especially after he took part in a viral interview where he attacked Republicans for being “weird,” which surprisingly became a popular insult now utilized by Democrats and left-wing voters who do not want Trump to win reelection.

The simple phrase, in reference to the GOP, has now been repeatedly used by Democrat leaders and mainstream media outlets.

“Vice President Harris made an excellent decision in Gov. Walz as her running mate,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Before his career in politics, Walz was a high school social studies teacher and a football coach. He also enlisted in the Army National Guard at 17 years old, served 24 years, and eventually achieved the rank of sergeant major in the artillery.

Before becoming Governor in 2018, Walz served six terms in the House.

The poll was conducted between August 1st– August 4th, and it included 1,613 adults with a margin of error of 3.3 percent.

