CNBC Host: ‘Go With Trump’ If You Care About Your Paycheck And You’re In The Stock Market

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC‘s “Mad Money” program, advised viewers on Monday to back former President Donald Trump if they were concerned about their financial situation.

Cramer: “If you’re in the stock market, if you care about your paycheck, you go with Trump… That’s what you do.” Fellow CNBC host David H. Faber: “You do?” Cramer: “Yeah, well, he wants to cut your taxes.”

Cramer made his remarks on Monday when the stock market plummeted, sparking concerns about the possibility of a recession.

The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 plummeted 3.43% and 3%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,033.99 points, or 2.6%.

In addition, the CNBC host also praised Vice President Kamala Harris for appointing her brother-in-law, Tony West, as a close advisor. West is an attorney who worked for the Obama administration as the associate attorney general.

“There was no business person really that close to Biden, except for Gina Raimondo, so this is a nice change of pace, a lot of business people surrounding Harris,” Cramer continued.

After being asked recently about what his presidential “legacy” would be, President Joe Biden asserted last week that he had “cured the economy,” which prompted an uproar on social media platforms from angry Americans who maintained that the economy has only become worse under Biden.

Reporter: “Mr. President, What do you want your legacy for Gen Z to be?” Biden: “That I cured the economy. And the environment. And a few other small things.”

