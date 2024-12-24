Trump Vows To ‘Vigorously Pursue The Death Penalty’ Following Biden Commutations

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. With eight days left until the election, Trump is expected to continue visiting battleground states through the week including participating in a campaign rally in Atlanta tonight. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:13 PM – Tuesday, December 24, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to pursue the death penalty for all “violent rapists and murderers.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Trump posted on Truth Social, condemning President Joe Biden’s decision to commute the sentences of nearly all federal death row prisoners.

“As soon as I am inaugurated, I will direct the Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters. We will be a Nation of Law and Order again!” he posted.

In another post, he criticized Biden for commuting the death sentence of 37 convicted killers.

“Makes no sense,” Trump posted. “Relatives and friends are further devastated. They can’t believe this is happening!”

On Monday Biden had announced that he would commute the sentences of 37 of the 40 federal inmates on death row to life sentences without the possibility of parole, saying he was “guided by my conscience and my experience as a public defender.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!