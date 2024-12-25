Biden Signs Legislation Declaring The Bald Eagle As America’s National Bird

A bald eagle (Haliaeetus Leucocephalus) is pictured in its enclosure in the “Wildparadies Tripsdrill”, a wildlife park near Cleebronn, southern Germany, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

7:07 PM – Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Joe Biden has signed a new law which designates the bald eagle as the national bird.

On Christmas Eve, the White House announced that the president signed a bill, unanimously passed by Congress, officially designating the bald eagle as the national bird of the United States of America.

The passed bill amends Title 36 of the United States code.

The famous bird has been featured on the Great Seal of the United States since 1782. The bird even has a holiday dedicated to it and in 1940, Congress passed the Bald Eagle Protection Act.

However, it was never technically assigned the title of “national bird” until Tuesday.

