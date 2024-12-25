Pope Francis Calls For Peace In Ukraine, Middle East In Christmas Day Message

Pope Francis greets the crowd from the main balcony of St. Peter’s basilica after the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Christmas celebrations, at St Peter’s square in the Vatican on December 25, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:38 AM – Wednesday, December 25, 2024

During his annual “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) Christmas message, Pope Francis called for peace around the world and for the ongoing conflicts to end.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the 88-year-old delivered his address from the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.

“May the sound of arms be silenced in war-torn Ukraine!” the pope said. “May there be the boldness needed to open the door to negotiation and to gestures of dialogue and encounter, in order to achieve a just and lasting peace.”

The pope was criticized earlier this year by Ukrainian officials for saying that Ukraine should have the courage of the “white flag” to negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

During his speech, Francis also stated his desire for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. He called for the release of the hostages that are still being held by the terrorist group.

“I think of the Christian communities in Israel and Palestine, particularly to the dear community in Gaza,” he said. “May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and by war.”

Francis has been the pope since 2013.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!