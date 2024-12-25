Japanese Group Nihon Hidankyo Speaks Out Against Atomic Bomb

Terumi Tanaka, co-chair of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Japan’s atomic bomb survivors’ group Nihon Hidankyo, gives a speech after the group was awarded with the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 2024 at Oslo City Hall in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Nathaniel Mannor

10:37 AM – Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Survivors of Japan’s atomic bomb have spoken out against the use of nuclear weapons.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Terumi Tanaka, co-chair of the atomic weapons survivors group Nihon Hidankyo, said the world must stop using nuclear weapons.

This comes as Nihon Hidankyu recently received the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo for their efforts to highlight the negative effects of nuclear aftermath and radiation.

Tanaka said people can never lead normal lives after living through a nuclear attack.

“I want them to hear about the true impact of nuclear weapons from those who have actually experienced it,” Tanaka said. “That’s how I feel… Once an atomic bomb survivor is exposed to radiation, they remain an atomic bomb survivor for life. They have to live with it. There’s no escaping being an atomic bomb survivor. It is with this feeling that an atomic bomb survivor live their lives.”

He also urged major super-powers to stop threatening to use nuclear weapons as deterrence.

