GOP Urge Trump To Back Johnson As Speaker Again

2:30 PM – Wednesday, December 25, 2024

House Republicans are urging President-Elect Donald Trump to throw his support behind Speaker Mike Johnson.

According to Representatives Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) and Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), they’re worried that Johnson (R-La.) may face a tumultuous speaker election when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill.

They said if Johnson isn’t elected speaker by January 6th, they can’t be sworn in. This would mean that they won’t be able to certify Trump’s election victory.

Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) said Trump and Johnson had a great relationship during the 118th Congress. Trump still hasn’t intervened to help him yet.

