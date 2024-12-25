NASA Astronauts Wish A Merry Christmas From ISS

Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in Florida on May 29, 2020. (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images)

2:40 PM –Wednesday, December 25, 2024

NASA astronauts share a Christmas message from the International Space Station.

Astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, Don Pettit and Nick Hague all sent their Christmas wishes on Wednesday.

Williams and Wilmore have been stranded on the ISS since June after conducting Boeings first astronaut flight to the station.

Their mission stretched from eight-days to eight-months and they’re anticipated return has been pushed back until March.

However, the months long extension hasn’t put a damper on their Christmas spirit.

“It’s a great time of year up here. We get to spend it with all of our family up on the International Space Station,” Williams said. “There’s seven of us up here, and so we’re going to get to enjoy company together. And one of the best things that I like about Christmas is the preparation and just getting ready in the anticipation, everybody getting together and preparing stuff and just getting ready for the holiday.”

The prolonged journey comes after the Boeing Starliner capsule they arrived in was deemed unfit to return to earth.

