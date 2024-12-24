Musk: Do Not Donate To ‘Wokepedia’

TOPSHOT – Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC on November 13, 2024. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:27 PM – Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Elon Musk has urged his X followers to not donate to Wikipedia until “they restore balance to their editing authority,” referring to it as “Wokepedia.”

In a post on X, Musk told his followers that they should stop donating to Wikipedia, the “free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation,” its website bio states.

Musk had been responding to a post that attached a graph from Wikipedia’s annual report, showing that 29% of its budget had been spent on “equity” and “safety & inclusion.”

In a study conducted by David Rozado, an associate professor of computational science at Otago Polytechnic in New Zealand, Newsweek reported on Tuesday that “Wikipedia was more likely to portray right-leaning figures negatively than their left-leaning counterparts.”

Nevertheless, Jimmy Wales, a co-founder of Wikipedia, has refuted the claims of left-wing bias, while others have asserted that studies demonstrating that Wikipedia is “woke” are primarily “anecdotal.”

