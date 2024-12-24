Georgia: Gay Couple Who Adopted 2 Boys Handed 100-Yr. Sentences After Sexually Abusing Them, Distributing Child Sex Abuse Material

(L) William Zulock and (R) Zackary Zulock will each spend their lives in prison after pleading guilty. (Photo via: Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:48 PM – Tuesday, December 24, 2024

A homosexual couple in Georgia have been found guilty of horrifyingly sexually abusing their two adopted sons, “passing them around” to their other gay male friends, and distributing child sex abuse material, resulting in 100-year prison sentences.

The couple was first arrested back in 2022.

The two adopted boys both “have special needs,” though the specifics of their special needs were not released to the press.

According to the Walton County District Attorney’s office, William and Zachary Zulock, ages 34 and 36, were each given a sentence of 100 years in prison without the chance of parole just last week.

“These two Defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else,” stated District Attorney Randy McGinley, according to WSB-TV. “However, the depth of the Defendants’ depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case. The resolve I have seen from these two young victims over the last two years is truly inspiring,” he continued.

The Zulocks adopted the boys, two brothers who are now 10-years-old and 12-years-old, from a Christian special needs organization. A source who reached out to the press claimed that the charity was forbidden by law to deny the gay couple’s request to adopt. However, this claim has not been confirmed.

The couple raised them in a wealthy Atlanta suburb under the “pretense” of a somewhat “normal” home life, frequently posting pictures online of the four of them wearing matching gay pride and pro-LGBTQ shirts, prompting praise from their progressive social media friends.

William was employed by the government, and Zachary worked in banking, but their lives had a sinister, disturbing secret. The two boys were “routinely forced” into sexual situations and acts by the couple, who would record the child sex abuse and rape in order to film videos and take photographs for gay pedophiles to purchase.

Authorities noted that Zachary once sent a revolting Snapchat message that said, “I’m going to f–k my son tonight… Stand by,” according to evidence presented by the police. The men also boasted about the assault to their equally-deranged friends. Often times, they would attach images of the boys being abused in addition to the evil messages.

To make things worse, the two men also allegedly “pimped the boys out” to at least two other men in a “local pedophile sex ring,” the authorities added. After a purported “ring” member was caught downloading child sex abuse material online, he admitted to police that “the Zulocks” were “creating porn with young boys residing in their home.”

The Zulocks entered guilty pleas to counts of sexual exploitation of children, aggravated sodomy, and aggravated child molestation.

Childhood sexual abuse can alter a child’s perception of their environment, the people in it, and their identity. They may experience severe distortions in their perceptions of the world and themselves, which can lead to certain disorders, mental illnesses, and general feelings of betrayal, anxiety, distrust, depression, and suicidal tendencies. Their ability to connect with others and with themselves can be affected by the trauma, depending on the relationship and length of the sexual assault. Many sexual offenders employ manipulative grooming tactics to get closer to their victims, which can also lead to long-lasting mental distortions, problems with self-identity, relationship problems, and isolation, sometimes for the duration of the child’s life — even going into adulthood.

