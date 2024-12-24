Police Officer Dressed As ‘Grinch’ Steals Holiday Cheer In Drug Bust

A police officer dressed The Grinch arrests suspected drug dealers in Lima, Peru, on December 23, 2024. Policia Nacional Del Peru / AFP – Getty Images

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:21 PM – Tuesday, December 24, 2024

A Peruvian police officer dressed as the Grinch, Dr. Seuss’ green-furred cranky Christmas character, busted suspected drug traffickers in the South American country’s capital just days before Christmas.

Advertisement

In a video posted online by the Peruvian National Police, an operation took place in San Bartolo, in Lima resulting in the arrest of three suspects.

“In an ingenious operation, agents of the Green Squad arrested the aliases La Reina del Sur, La Coneja and Pote, alleged members of the La Mafia de San Bartolo gang, dedicated to drug dealing,” a police post on X stated. “Various narcotics were seized.”

The “Grinch” officer used a sledgehammer to break down the front door of a home and enter, according to the video footage.

The suspects were then arrested, and the Christmas villain is shown digging through various items in the home before finding what authorities stated were illegal drugs and other items related to drug trafficking.

Peru is the second-largest producer of cocaine and cultivator of coca in the world, according to the State Department.

“The majority of cocaine produced in Peru is transported to South American countries for domestic consumption, or for onward shipment to Europe, the United States, East Asia, and Mexico,” the State Department website said.

However, this is not the first time that Peru’s national police has dressed up as iconic characters to carry out similar operations.

On Halloween 2023, officers dressed up as horror characters such as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and Tiffany Valentine, the bride of Chucky in the “Child’s Play” series, also broke into homes of alleged drug dealers.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!