Calif: Suspect Arrested In Connection To Fatal Stabbing Of 17-Year-Old Cheerleader

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:04 PM – Tuesday, December 24, 2024

A suspect in Azusa, California, has been arrested after allegedly murdering a 17-year-old cheerleader just days before Christmas.

The family of Angelina Camillia Gonzales, the victim, maintains that her ex-boyfriend is to blame for her death.

Police have not yet identified the suspect, but they have confirmed that he is an “18-year-old acquaintance” of the victim and a resident of Azusa.

On December 20th, at about 10 p.m., Azusa Police Department officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on the 300 Block of North Soldano Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the young girl suffering from severe stab wounds. Gonzales was quickly rushed to a local hospital, but she was sadly pronounced dead some time after.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family claims that one of them was able to track Gonzales’ cell phone, which led to her ex-boyfriend’s house, according to KABC.

“When I got there, there was already crime scene tape up and forensics and all kinds of stuff. And I ran up to the officers like, ‘Hey, my daughter’s in there. You know, my daughter is in there. I’m trying to find her. She’s not home.’ And that’s when they told me, sit aside for a minute,” Robert Caraballo, Angelina’s stepfather, told KABC.

Caraballo continued, explaining that he had warned his step daughter to stay away from her ex-boyfriend multiple times, noting to the press that she had a “really big heart and always saw the good in him.”

Ruben Torres, her brother, described his sister as “bubbly, happy, funny, and always cracking jokes” to outlet KABC.

“It’s unreal, like just the fact that you know, anyone could bring themselves to harm just such a sweet and loving, funny person,” he said. “Always let your family, anyone you know, that you love them. Let them know you’re proud of them.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that the suspect’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday. Officials announced that the district attorney is also reviewing the case, and filing decisions will be made on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this particular incident is being encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

