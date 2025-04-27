Trump Vows To Bring ‘Columbus Day Back From The Ashes’

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:10 PM – Sunday, April 27, 2025

President Donald Trump has vowed to “bring back Columbus Day from the ashes.”

On Sunday, Trump posted to Truth Social condemning critics of the European explorer.

Columbus Day is still widely recognized as a national holiday, but the president has indicated that he intends to promote it and its namesake even further in response to primarily progressive objections over the maltreatment of indigenous tribes after Christopher Columbus connected Europeans to the Americas.

“I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes,” Trump wrote. “The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much.

“They tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but ‘WOKE,’ or even worse, nothing at all! Well, you’ll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback,” Trump said.

“I am hereby reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!” he concluded

In recent decades, many leftists have pushed to replace Columbus Day with “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in response to complaints about how Native American nations were treated during colonization.

However, the federal government and municipal governments across the country continue to recognize Columbus Day, including those that stage celebrations such as the Columbus Day Parade in New York City. Federal employees receive the day off.

Former President Joe Biden became the first president in 2021 to publicly mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day, despite the fact that it is not a constitutionally recognized holiday.

Biden also observed Columbus Day, which falls on the second Monday of October, throughout his four years in office.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated in Washington, D.C. and more than a dozen other states. Many of these states celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in addition to Columbus Day.

Columbus Day has been a federally recognized holiday since 1937.

