ICE: Nearly 800 Illegal Aliens Detained In Multi-Agency Florida Raid

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agents detain an immigrant on October 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:02 PM – Sunday, April 27, 2025

Nearly 800 illegal immigrants were detained in a large multi-agency operation in Florida named “Operation Tidal Wave.”

Advertisement

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) revealed that the raid was a “first-of-its-kind” joint operation between state and federal partners.

“In a first-of-its-kind partnership between state and federal partners, ICE Miami and Florida law enforcement arrested nearly 800 illegal aliens this week during the first four days of #OperationTidalWave — a massive, multi-agency, immigration enforcement crackdown,” the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency wrote in an X post.

The raid reportedly started on Monday, April 21st, and completed on Saturday, April 26th, according to the New York Times.

Many of the individuals detained were violent offenders with ties to foreign gangs.

One individual arrested was Jose Sanchez Reyes, a Colombian national convicted of murder in his home country.

Another foreigner arrested was Aron Isaak Morazan-Izaguirre, an illegal Honduran immigrant who is a known member of the 18th Street Gang. Morazan-Izaguirre snuck into the United States twice previously.

Rafael Juarex Cabrera, an illegal Guatemalan immigrant and alleged MS-13 gang member, also was captured in the operation. Cabrera previously snuck into the U.S. three times and was convicted on a felony reentry charge.

Florida Governor Ron DeSeantis (R-Fla.) expressed his support for the joint operation, writing: “Florida is leading the nation in active cooperation with the Trump administration for immigration enforcement and deportation operations!”

“Operation Tidal Wave is an example of FL and DHS partnering to deliver big results on immigration enforcement and deportations,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!