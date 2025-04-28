Putin Announces 3-Day Unilateral Ceasefire In Ukraine Following Accusations Of Violating Easter Truce

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the speaker of the State Duma – Russia’s lower house of parliament, in Saint Petersburg on April 28, 2025. (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:20 AM – Monday, April 28, 2025

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day ceasefire in his country’s war on Ukraine, from May 8th-10th, coinciding with Moscow’s World War II Victory Day commemorations, Putin said Monday.

The Russian president said the decision was based on “humanitarian considerations” and that “all military actions” would be paused from that time frame. Moscow marks the defeat of Nazi Germany in a holiday celebrated on May 9th.

An adviser to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office responded by saying that “the ceasefire must be unconditional, because everything else is just Putin’s tactical games.”

“Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example,” the Kremlin said in a statement. “In case of violations of the cease-fire by the Ukrainian side, the Russian armed forces will give an adequate and efficient response.”

Meanwhile, Putin had refused to accept a complete unconditional cease-fire, linking it to a halt in Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

Putin emphasized that “the Russian side again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions aimed at removing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and constructive cooperation with international partners.”

Before the major announcement, Ukraine and Russia targeted each other with long-range strikes. According to the Russian defense Ministry, it downed 119 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them over Russia’s Bryansl border region. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Russia has previously rejected a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the war that was originally agreed to by Ukraine.

Additionally, Putin declared a 30-hour truce around Easter, which Ukraine was skeptical about but did agree to.

However, both sides accused each other of violating the truce.

