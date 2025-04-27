Rubio: Trump May Walk Away From Russia-Ukraine Mediation If No Deal Is Reached Soon, ‘We Cannot Continue’

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivers remarks during a a Declaration of Principles signing ceremony (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

2:07 PM – Sunday, April 27, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Sunday that this week will be “critical” in deciding whether to continue engaging in peace talks in the Russia-Ukraine war or walk away all together.

“We have to make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we want to continue to be involved in or if it’s time to sort of focus on some other issues that are equally if not more important in some cases,” Rubio stated on NBC’s “Meet the Press”. “We’ve made real progress, but the last couple steps of this journey were always going to be the hardest.”

“It needs to happen soon. We cannot continue to, as I said, to dedicate time and resources to this issue if it’s not gonna come to fruition,” he continued. “The last week has been about figuring out how close are these sides really, and are they close enough that this merits a continued investment of our time as a mediator in this regard.”

Rubio went on to state that there “is no military solution to this war … The only solution to this war is a negotiated settlement where both sides are going to have to give up something they claim to want, and are going to have to give the other side something they wish they didn’t.”

President Donald Trump has been attempting to secure a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of his second term which has proven difficult to attain.

President Trump recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in the Vatican City prior to Pope Francis’s funeral, where the two leaders discussed the framework for a “full and unconditional ceasefire.”

“Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results. Thank you @POTUS,” Zelensky wrote on X.

Additionally, President Trump questioned on Saturday whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the war after accusing the Russian military of bombing “civilian areas.”

“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through ‘Banking’ or ‘Secondary Sanctions?’ Too many people are dying!!!”

