Trump Visits Kennedy Center, Says He Will Release Around 80K JFK Assassination Files On Tuesday 

US President Donald Trump stands in the presidential box as he tours the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:10 PM – Monday, March 17, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he would be releasing around 80,000 unredacted files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy (JFK).

Advertisement

On Monday, Trump went on his first tour of the center since being appointed by a new board. Trump replaced former Chair David M. Rubenstein.

According to a statement from the Kennedy Center, the new board members include Usha Vance, Susie Wiles, Dan Scavino, Allison Lutnick, Lynda Lomangino, Mindy Levine, Pamela Gross, John Falconetti, Cheri Summerall, Sergio Gor, Emilia May Fanjul, Patricia Duggan and Dana Blumberg.

Trump announced the release of the JFK assassination files at the center, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to transparency and open communication.

“While we’re here, I thought it would be appropriate, we are, tomorrow, announcing and giving all of the Kennedy files. So, people have been waiting for decades for this, and I’ve instructed my people… lots of different people, [director of national intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard, that they must be released tomorrow,” he said.

“You got a lot of reading. I don’t believe we’re going to redact anything. I said, ‘just don’t redact, you can’t redact,’” Trump continued.

In January, after taking office, Trump signed an executive order directing the release of federal government documents related to the assassinations of JFK, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

“Everything will be revealed,” Trump told reporters at the time.

Later on, during his visit to the national cultural center, Trump also conveyed his disappointment — regarding its condition.

“Kennedy Center is in tremendous disrepair, as is a lot of the rest of our country, most of it because of bad management. This is a shame, what I’ve watched and witnessed,” Trump told reporters at the national cultural center. “So I’m very disappointed when I look around. The bottom line is, it has tremendous potential.”

Trump took issue with some of the structural aspects of the building, including the appearance of the columns outside and rooms that had been built “underground,” calling them a “waste of money.”

Trump also voiced irritation with Kennedy Center employees and the exorbitant costs of certain events, explaining that country music singer and Grammy Award winner Lee Greenwood wanted to sing a song for the board meeting on Monday, but the center would charge him $30,000 to “move a piano” and prepare the stage.

“This represents a very important part of D.C., and actually our country and I think it’s important to make sure that our country is in good shape and is represented well,” Trump went on.

“When people look at this, I’ve been hearing for a long time that they come here, and they’re very disappointed when they come here. We want them to be excited.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!