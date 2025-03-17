IDF Launches Strikes In Gaza After Hamas Refuses Return Of Hostages

(Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:29 PM – Monday, March 17, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched strikes into Gaza following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz’s orders to “act forcefully” against Hamas, after the terrorist group refused to release more hostages.

Advertisement

On Monday, the IDF released a statement regarding the sudden move — warning that they would be attacking Hamas terror targets.

“At the direction of the political echelon, the IDF and Shin Bet are extensively attacking Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip,” the IDF and Shin Bet say in a subsequent joint statement, adding that additional details will be provided shortly.

Netanyahu’s office has also stated that Hamas “rejected all offers it received” from U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, among other mediators of the ceasefire deal.

Netanyahu’s office noted that Israel is aiming to achieve Israel’s war aims by any means necessary, which includes the dismantlement of Hamas’ military and governing capabilities — allowing for the return of the hostages.

“From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force,” Netanyahu’s office stated, adding that the plans for the resumption of IDF operations were approved last week by the political echelon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!