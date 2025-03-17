Trump Revokes U.S. Secret Service Detail For Hunter And Ashley Biden

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 06, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:47 PM – Monday, March 17, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is revoking U.S. Secret Service detail protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, the son and daughter of former President Joe Biden.

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned. Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance. Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list,” he added.

The Biden family is the latest to lose their taxpayer-funded Secret Service protection, following former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — among others.

When asked about Fauci and Bolton’s revocations, Trump responded: “They all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security.”

“You can’t have a security detail for the rest of your life because you worked for government,” Trump added.

President Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, responded to the news in late January, expressing that he is: “Disappointed, but not surprised that President Trump has decided to terminate the protection previously provided by the United States Secret Service.”

Bolton, a foreign policy hawk, claimed that Secret Service protection was necessary for him due to a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard attempting to hire a hitman to target him, in response to his role leading up to the 2020 drone strike — which killed Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.

“Notwithstanding my criticisms of President Biden’s national-security policies, he nonetheless made the decision to extend that protection to me in 2021. The Justice Department filed criminal charges against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official in 2022 for attempting to hire a hit man to target me. That threat remains today, as also demonstrated by the recent arrest of someone trying to arrange for President Trump’s own assassination. The American people can judge for themselves which President made the right call,” Bolton added.

