U.S. Federal Judge Rules Prince Harry’s Immigration Records Must Be Made Public By Tuesday

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:33 PM – Monday, March 17, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) must make Prince Harry’s immigration records, which could reveal if he disclosed prior drug use before coming to America, public by Tuesday this week.

Advertisement

According to court records, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled that the DHS has until the end of Tuesday to comply with his order to release Harry’s records.

“Those redactions appearing appropriate, the government is ordered to lodge on the docket the redacted versions of those documents no later than March 18, 2025,” Nichols ruled.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative foundation that has been seeking the records for several years under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), is seeking to find out whether Harry lied on his immigration paperwork about past drug use, or whether he had received special treatment to enter the U.S.

The ruling came after the DHS rejected the initial FOI request from The Heritage Foundation. However, in February, they agreed to release redacted versions of the forms — as long as the disclosure would not violate Harry’s privacy.

Drug use is not a barrier to obtaining a visa, but lying about it can make the process more difficult. In theory, if Harry failed to reveal drug usage on his visa application, he could technically be removed.

In his 2023 book “Spare,” Harry confesses to taking part in cocaine use, among other narcotics.

“Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then, I had consumed some more,” he wrote.

“It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different.”

Nevertheless, President Donald Trump told the New York Post in February that he won’t be seeking to have Prince Harry removed from the country.

“I don’t want to do that,” Trump said. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!