Trump-Vance Official Inaugural Portraits Released 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:40 AM – Friday, January 17, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance have released their official inaugural portraits.

On Wednesday, the official portraits were released. Trump is seen staring at the camera with a furrowed brow and a fierce look while Vance sported a soft smile.

“They go hard,” the Trump transition team said in an email releasing the photo along with a portrait of vice president-elect JD Vance.

The president-elect’s portrait sparked conversation online, with some comparing the fierce look to his hush money case mugshot.

“Mugshot chic,” tweeted one X user.

“He has the Godfather look,” a second observer quipped, while others called his expression “cold af” and quipped, “bro is not joking.”

“This goes HARD. Total mugshot vibes,” said another.

Trump and Vance are set to be sworn into office on Monday, January 20th.

